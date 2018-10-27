Rahane & Kishan Tons Eclipse Iyer Heroics as India C Win Deodhar Trophy

Loading...
Rahane (144* off 156) and Kishan (114) were involved in a 210-run opening stand that powered India C to 352 for 7 after opting to bat. Iyer fought with a 114-run 148 but India B were bowled out for 323 in 46.1 overs.
India B started on a bright note with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad getting a quickfire 60 from 56 balls. Despite losing Mayank Agarwal (14) early, Gaikwad along with Iyer kept getting scoring runs at a brisk pace that kept India B in the hunt. They stitched a partnership of 114 in 108 balls, before left-arm spinner Pappu Roy had Gaikwad caught at long-off.
Iyer was in unrelenting mood and kept getting runs thick and fast for his team. But he lost Hanuma Vihari and Manoj Tiwary cheaply before Ankush Bains gave a bit of support with a 31-ball 37.
Bains fell in the 34th over, but Iyer kept his side in the chase as K Gowtham and Deepak Chahar chipped in with little contributions. He struggled with cramps after crossing his century but battled on, getting the boundaries when needed. However, when he fell in the 43rd over, caught at short fine-leg trying to slog leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, the chase ran out of steam.
There was no respite for the bowlers who were plundered for runs on a flat track with almost all of them leaking more than six runs an over. Navdeep Saini, Rajneesh Gurbani and Vijay Shankar got two wickets apiece while Roy got three.
It was a run-fest at the Kotla & India C are crowned Deodhar Trophy champions as they clinch the final by 29 runs. pic.twitter.com/ZQSOaLwOpD— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 27, 2018
Earlier, Rahane and Kishan ensured India C would post a big total. In the first few overs of the innings, India C skipper Rahane did bulk of the scoring, while his opening partner Kishan played sheet anchor. Both the batsmen played contrasting innings and managed to take the score to 49/0 in 13 overs. At that point, Rahane had raced to 40 from 47 balls, while Kishan was languishing at 6 off 31.
Kishan got going in the 14th over smashing a six and a four off Gowtham to change the course of the match. He received a reprieve on 31 when he was trapped in front by Nadeem, but off a no-ball.
Kishan utilised the life to his advantage and took a liking to the spinners. Within no time, he brought up his ninth List A ton off just 76 balls.
While Kishan was on a carnage, Rahane gave steady support while getting the odd boundary. The partnership was finally broken in the 31st over when Jaydev Unadkat trapped Kishan lbw, although the height was a question.
India B would have hoped to stop the run flow but Rahane took over with cameos from Shubman Gill (26) and Suryakumar Yadav (39 off 18). Suryakumar in particular was crucial in India C plundering 75 runs from the last six overs.
It was a disastrous day in the office for India B bowlers. Fast bowler Deepak Chahar returned with figures of 2/83 from his 10 overs while spinner Mayank Markande managed 2/70 from nine.
The only saving grace in bowling for India B was Unadkat who bagged 3 wickets giving away 52 runs.
Ajinkya Rahanedeodhar trophyDeodhar Trophy 2018Deodhar Trophy 2018-19India BIndia CIshan KishanJaydev UnadkatPappu RoyRuturaj Gaikwadshreyas iyerSuryakumar Yadav
First Published: October 27, 2018, 5:19 PM IST