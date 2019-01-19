Rahane, Pant Named in India A squad to Face England Lions

Loading...
While Rahane will be leading the team for the first three ODIs, wicket-keeper Pant will be part of the squad for the final two games. Ankit Bawne will captain the team for final two ODIs.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan has been named as the captain for Board President XI’s two-day warm up game against the Lions.
The selection committee has decided not to include members from the teams that are going to take part in the Ranji Trophy semi-final.
The one-day games will be played from 23rd January in Thiruvananthapuram.
India A squad for 1st, 2nd & 3rd one-day is as follows: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Rituraj Gaekwad, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Ankit Bawne, Ishan Kishan (WK), Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Jayant Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini
India A squad for 4th & 5th one-day is as follows: Ankit Bawne (C), Rituraj Gaekwad, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur
Note: Ankit Bawne who features in the India A squad, has also been included in the BP XI squad that will play its 2ndOne Day warm-up game on 20th January.
BP XI for two-day warm-up game: Ishan Kishan (C & WK), Akshath Reddy, Dhruv Shorey, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Aniket Choudhary, Ankit Rajpoot, Rajesh Mohanty.
First Published: January 19, 2019, 6:55 PM IST