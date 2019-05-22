Rahane Scores Century on Hampshire Debut

Loading...
Rahane, who had scored 10 in the first innings, batted at No. 3 and made 119 off 197 balls before being bowled by off-spinner Matthew Carter in the 70th over at the New Close County Cricket Ground in Newport.
The opposition bowling attack included England pacers Stuart Broad and Jake Ball.
Rahane had come in the fifth over with the score on 3 for 1, and saw it quickly slip to 9 for 2 within eight overs. He then added 257 runs for the third wicket with captain Sam Northeast to resurrect the innings.
In all, Rahane cracked 14 fours before falling at the stroke of tea.
CENTURY: A phenomenal knock from @ajinkyarahane88! 💯👏
What an effort it's been on debut, his century coming off 179 balls with 12 fours - 219-2 (290 ahead).
— Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) May 22, 2019
Hampshire had scored 310 in their first innings before bowling out Nottinghamshire for 239. At stumps on the third day, Nottinghamshire were 32 for 2 after Hampshire declared on 367/5.
First Published: May 22, 2019, 9:22 PM IST