Rahane Scores Century on Hampshire Debut

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 22, 2019, 10:41 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane became just the third Indian batsman after Piyush Chawla and M Vijay to score a century on county debut when he made 119 in Hampshire's second innings against Nottinghamshire on Wednesday (May 22).

Rahane, who had scored 10 in the first innings, batted at No. 3 and made 119 off 197 balls before being bowled by off-spinner Matthew Carter in the 70th over at the New Close County Cricket Ground in Newport.

The opposition bowling attack included England pacers Stuart Broad and Jake Ball.

Rahane had come in the fifth over with the score on 3 for 1, and saw it quickly slip to 9 for 2 within eight overs. He then added 257 runs for the third wicket with captain Sam Northeast to resurrect the innings.

In all, Rahane cracked 14 fours before falling at the stroke of tea.



Hampshire had scored 310 in their first innings before bowling out Nottinghamshire for 239. At stumps on the third day, Nottinghamshire were 32 for 2 after Hampshire declared on 367/5.
First Published: May 22, 2019, 9:22 PM IST
