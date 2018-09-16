Rahane Takes Part in Prime-Minister Modi's ‘Swacchata Hi Seva’ Campaign

Loading...
Rahane was invited by the Prime Minister himself to take part in the movement, and he posted the letter on his Twitter account which read, “Time and again, cricketers like you have shone on the international arena and won many laurels for the nation. Your brilliance on the cricket field has brought joy to the faces of millions. More importantly, you have shown the importance of teamwork by putting the team’s success above all else. Teamwork is important in the cleanliness mission too. It would be wonderful if you support the Swachh Bharat Mission and encourage others to undertake cleanliness activities.”
In reciprocation, Rahane donned cleaning gloves and went about joining a group of people in ensuring that all litter on the beach was cast away, and was returned to its original state.
Rahane thanked the PM for selecting him to “take this movement forward”, and he requested his followers to take part in the movement themselves in the Tweet posted from his account.
Took part in the #SwachhataHiSevaMovement this morning and did my bit in helping clean a beach.
A big thank you to Honourable PM @narendramodi ji for selecting me to take this movement forward.
I request everyone to also take part in the #SHS2018 movement and make India clean. pic.twitter.com/iUyfT9Kq6u
— ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) September 15, 2018
Rahane is not part of the Indian ODI squad that will participate in the Asia Cup, and is currently recharging his batteries after a testing and personally underwhelming tour of England. Rahane managed 257 runs across ten innings, averaging 25.70, and would be hoping to improve on those figures were he to be selected for India’s upcoming Test series versus West Indies in October.
First Published: September 16, 2018, 11:01 AM IST