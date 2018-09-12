Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: September 12, 2018, 9:45 PM IST
Rahane to Lead Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018

Image: AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

Ajinkya Rahane, who had a tough time with the bat in the just-ended five-Test series in England, was named on Wednesday to lead Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy limited overs tournament.

Mumbai, who are placed in Elite Group A, begin their campaign against Baroda in Alur, near Bengaluru, on September 19 in the 50-over tournament.

Attacking batsman Shreyas Iyer, who was ignored by the national selectors for the Asia Cup in the UAE, will be his deputy, said a release from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Rahane, too, has not found a berth in the Asia Cup squad to be led by Rohit Sharma.

Young opener Prithvi Shaw, who was recently picked in the Indian Test squad for the fourth and fifth Tests against England but did not get a game, is also part of the squad.

Mumbai are grouped with Baroda, Karnataka, Railways, Vidarbha, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra in the league phase.

Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer (Vice Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Jay Bista, Surya Kumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Eknath Kerkar, Shivam Dube, Akash Parkar, Dhaval Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Vijay Gohil, Tushar Deshpande, Royston Dias

Ajinkya RahanemumbaiMumbai Cricket associationprithvi shawshreyas iyer
First Published: September 12, 2018, 9:36 PM IST
