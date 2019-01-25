Rahane & Vihari Guide India A to Comfortable Victory Over England Lions

While Rahane was circumspect in his approach compiling 91 in 117 balls, Vihari took the more aggressive route during his 83-ball 92 as the hosts amassed 303/6 in their 50 overs. The bowlers then led by leg-spinner Mayank Markande's three-wicket haul bowled England Lions out for 165 in 37.4 overs.
Electing to bowl first England Lions pacer James Porter had Anmolpreet Singh castled early for 7. However, that was the only success they tasted for the next 29.5 overs with Rahane and Vihari making the visitors toil.
Rahane thumped four fours and four sixes during his knock while Vihari's innings was laced with eight fours and four sixes.
Both batsmen missed out on well-deserved tons falling within four overs of each other but Shreyas Iyer ensured none of the momentum was lost. Coming in at No.4. Iyer slammed 65 in just 47 balls his innings studded with five fours and two sixes as India A raced past the 300-run mark.
The visiting batsmen were then never given a chance to get going in the 304-run chase. Deepak Chahar had opener Ben Duckett dismissed for 12 before Shardul Thakur messed up Sam Hain's stumps for nought. Sam Billings (12) and Ollie Pope (0) fell within the space of three balls as England Lions slipped to 62/4.
Will Jacks (20) and Alex Davies (48) shared a brief 36-run stand for the fifth wicket but once both fell in successive overs it was as good as done for the visitors. Lewis Gregory did smash 39 in 46 balls but the game was as good as done by then.
For India A, Markande was the most successful bowler returning 3/32 in 8.4 overs while Thakur and Axar Patel chipped in with two wickets apiece. The hosts lead the five-match 50-over series 2-0 having won the opening game as well. The next match will be at the same venue on Sunday.
Brief Scores: India A 303/6 (Vihari 92, Rahane 91, Chappell 2-47) beat England Lions 165 (Davies 48, Markande 3/32) by 138 runs.
First Published: January 25, 2019, 8:05 PM IST