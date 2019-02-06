Rahim Confident of Bangladesh Changing Dismal ODI Record In New Zealand

Loading...
"It will be the ideal preparation ahead of the World Cup," said Rahim ahead of the three-match One-Day International series which begins February 13 in Napier.
"India won the ODI series but New Zealand fought really hard. They have a really good bowling attack but I believe that our team will do well."
New Zealand recently conceded a five-match ODI series to India 4-1. But still present a potent challenge when playing at home and Rahim his hopeful his side will be able to do well and win a few games.
"It will be a difficult challenge in New Zealand. There may be high-scoring matches. If we can overcome those challenges, it will only help us for the future," said Rahim.
Bangladesh have never managed to win a single One-Day International in New Zealand in ten attempts. They were walloped 3-0 the last time they were on New Zealand shores but Rahim is confident Bangladesh will be changing the record this time around.
“If you look back, you see that we have lost some close ODIs against them," said the wicket-keeper batsman. "But this time we are more experienced and more confident to beat them on their own soil."
After Napier, the two teams will travel to Christchurch and Dunedin for the second and third ODI before heading to Hamilton for the first of three Tests which gets underway from March 4.
First Published: February 6, 2019, 8:10 PM IST