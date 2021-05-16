CRICKETNEXT

Rahul Chahar Shares Romantic Picture With Fiance Ishani

Rahul Chahar is currently enjoying a break from cricket after IPL 2021 was postponed midway through the season earlier this month.

Mumbai Indians’ leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is in a lovely relationship with Ishani. The two got engaged when Chahar was 20-year-old and their Instagram pictures speak volumes about their love and fondness for each other. There have been many times when Ishani has been seen playing the role of a supportive girlfriend by cheering up Rahul from the stands.

She traveled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the spinner for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was also present in Mumbai’s bio bubble in India for IPL 2021. Rahul has been quite vocal regarding his love for his fiancée. Time and again, he has shared some lovely pictures with Ishani.

The 21-year-old again managed to take the social media by a storm as on Friday, May 14, he shared a beautiful picture featuring him and his fiance on his official Instagram handle. The romantic picture shared by Rahul has been taken in Goa and the two can be seen looking away from the camera while hugging each other.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rahul Chahar (@rdchahar1)

The adorable snap quickly went viral on social media as the fans showered love on the Instagram post in the form of likes and comments.

Rahul is currently enjoying a break from the game of cricket as IPL 2021 was postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for an indefinite time. In addition, the spinner hasn’t been selected in India’s squad for the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand followed by five-match series against England.

Meanwhile, the youngster is enjoying the purple patch in his cricket career as he performed well for India in the five-match T20I series against England in March 2021. Rahul continued his brilliant form in IPL 2021 too as he emerged as the highest wicket-taker for the defending champions. The leg-spinner picked 11 wickets from seven games.

