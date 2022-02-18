Rahul Chahar’s Srivalli Look Reminded Fans Of Several Actors But Not Allu Arjun

Indian cricketers love to jump onto Instagram trends and entertain their followers with hilarious posts. The likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma among others are some of the more active cricketers on the social media platform.

When Pushpa fever had gripped the nation, our cricketers weren’t to be left behind.

Portraying their love for the film and actor Allu Arjun, Chahal, Dhawan, and Ravindra Jadeja have recreated the popular dialogue of the film – “Pushpa naam sun ke flower samjhe kya, fire hai mai.”

Now spinner Rahul Chahar has left cricket fans in splits with his dance video on the song Srivalli.

The video opens woth Chahar cleaning his sunglasses. He then turns around and performs the hook step of the Pushpa song. “Just being a fanboy,” Rahul captioned the video.

As per fans, the cricketer reminded them of a couple of actors but not Allu Arjun. While some opined, he resembled Salman Khan, Marvel fans linked him to – Bucky Barnes – the character played by actor Sebastian Stan. A couple of users mentioned that Rahul reminded them of a young Johnny Depp.

Watch the video below

His IPL team Punjab Kings also shared Rahul’s video with the caption, “Rahul Chahar moving Up North be like…” The post was referring to the spinner’s move from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings after the IPL auction.

Chahar continues to make rapid strides in his professional career and thanks to his eye-catching performances, he also made the cur in India’s squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury and has not played an international game since.

During the IPL 2022 mega auction, Mumbai Indians did not show any keen interest in getting hold of the spinner, but other franchises were definitely in to bid for him. In the end, it was Punjab Kings who acquired him for Rs 5.25 crores.

