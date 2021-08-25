Rahul Chahar’s Version of Khaby Lame’s Popular Move Gets the Influencer’s Approval

Apart from impressing people with their energetic performance on the field, modern-day cricketers surely know how to keep their fans engaged on social media. Be it picking the current social media trends or setting a new one, the cricketers are always on the game. A case in point is this clip shared by Mumbai Indians. The video featured a hilarious banter between spinner Rahul Chahar and all-rounder Anukul Roy. Imitating the action of Instagram Influencer Khaby Lame, Chahar is seen showing the simple ways of doing things to Roy.

The clip starts with Roy climbing an escalator from the wrong side and he obviously struggled to go up. And that’s when Chahar walked into the frame showing the right way to get on an escalator. Chahar signs off the video with an imitation of Kaby’s signature impression

The clips left the fans in splits and the comment section was soon flooded with their reactions. While some were impressed by Chahar’s imitation skills, others thought Kaby’s job was in danger. A user commented, “Khaby be like - Main kya Karu fir job chhod du (What should I do then, leave my job).”

Mumbai Indians tagged Khaby in the video. It seems that the influencer approved Chahar’s version of his signature impression because he shared it on his Insta Stories.

Khaby Lame became an internet sensation after his videos of doing chores in a simpler way went viral on social media. His Instagram reels and TikTok videos have left netizens amused and have racked up millions of views

Indian cricketers have imitated Khaby’s popular trend many times. Batsman Shreyas Iyer got himself trolled after he shared a funny video with Delhi Capitals (DC) strength and conditioning coach Rajinikanth Sivagnanam.

