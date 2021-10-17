Rahul Dravid Agrees to Apply For India Coaching Job: Report

BCCI has reportedly convinced batting legend Rahul Dravid to apply for the head coach’s job when the position becomes available after incumbent Ravi Shastri vacates the post having decided to step down post ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Dravid was invited to the UAE by the BCCI during the business end of IPL 2021 which concluded this Friday with Chennai Super Kings winning the title. Dravid, among with several other board officials, was in Dubai.

ALSO READ: Ponting Turned Down BCCI After Being Approached For India Coaching Role

Dravid earlier was not interested in applying for the job citing his family commitments and that he was happy working at the National Cricket Academy.

As of now, it is being reported that the 48-year-old in all likeliness will formally apply for the post for which BCCI will advertise in the coming few days. However. the selection process may take weeks.

Along with Dravid, it is understood that Paras Mhambrey may succeed Bharat Arun as the bowling coach but nothing is finalised.

“It is only an assumption that Paras will get the job. As Dravid has been comfortable working with him, his name has been taken but he will have to apply for the role as well and will have to go through the same process," Cricbuzz quoted a source as saying.

ALSO READ: ‘The Support Indian Team Gets Whichever Country it is Playing is Unprecedented’

Shastri will leave the role once the T20 World Cup ends. Along with him, Virat Kohli, the current India captain across formats, will leave the role from the T20Is

That Dravid has now emerged as the top candidate comes as a surprise considering his insistence on being happy to work at NCA despite boasting of a rich coaching experience with the junior and various India A teams. The likes of Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman, Tom Moody among others were said to be among those who were considered for the role.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here