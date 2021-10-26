Rahul Dravid Applies for Indian Cricket Team Head Coach Job on Deadline Day

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has formally applied for position of national team’s head coach, PTI has reported. There were speculations regarding Rahul Dravid’s appointment as the Team India head coach ever since Ravi Shastri announced that he will not renew his contract. The rumours gained pace over the last fortnight when it was reported that Dravid met Sourav Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah ahead of the IPL 2021 final. On Tuesday, Rahul Dravid formally applied for the high-profile position.

“Yes, Rahul has formally applied today as it’s the last day of the deadline. His team at the NCA, bowling coach Paras (Mhambrey) and fielding coach Abhay (Sharma) have already applied. His application was just a formality," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

Dravid earlier was not interested in applying for the job citing his family commitments and that he was happy working at the National Cricket Academy but the meeting with his former teammate and BCCI secretary changed his mind.

“Jay and Sourav spoke to him and it was about Dravid being convinced because it does need a lot of time as you need to be on the go constantly. But things went well and Dravid has always kept the interest of the Indian cricket on the top so it made things easier as the team would do well to have someone like him guiding the boys," a source told news agency ANI.

It is also being learnt that Rahul Dravid is the first and only choice of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. Now, with not many big names applying for the Indian cricket head coach’s post, the job for the Cricket Advisory Committee becomes easier as there aren’t any big names in fray who can match the batting great’s stature. ALSO READ: Ponting Turned Down BCCI After Being Approached For India Coaching Role Current coach Ravi Shastri’s contract ends with the T20 World Cup and under Dravid, a new era in Indian cricket will start with the home series against New Zealand where he will take charge with a new T20 captain, which in all likelihood, will be Rohit Sharma.

