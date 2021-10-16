Rahul Dravid Set to Take Over As India Head Coach; Paras Mhambrey Bowling Coach: Report

Rahul Dravid has reportedly agreed to coach the national side ending months of speculations on who will take charge of the Indian cricket team after the tenure of the current coaching staff, including head coach Ravi Shastri, comes to an end after the T20 World Cup.

While it was widely reported that Dravid remains the frontrunner for the post of interim coach for the upcoming home series with New Zealand, a Times of India report claims that ‘Dravid has confirmed he will be the next coach of the Indian team’.

“Dravid has confirmed he will be the next head coach of the Indian team. He will be stepping down as head coach of NCA soon," said a top BCCI official after the IPL 2021 final as quoted by the national daily.

However, ESPNcricinfo reports that even though Dravid has been persuaded to take up the job there remains the matter of inviting formal applications and Dravid applying. If he does, BCCI is unlikely to look beyond him. Dravid had recently coached a second-string Indian team to a tour of Sri Lanka even as the national senior team was playing concurrently in England.

The TOI report further adds, citing the unnamed official, that Dravid will draw a salary of Rs 10 crore and will be given a two-year contract.

While Vikram Rathour is likely to continue as the batting coach, former Mumbai pacer Paras Mhambrey will take over from Bharat Arun as the bowling coach. Mhambrey has been Dravid’s deputy at the NCA and has worked extensively with India A and Under-19 bowlers. The decision is yet to be taken on the positon for the fielding coach.

Earlier, as per reports, the BCCI wanted to appoint an experience former India player as the chief coach even though many foreigners, including some Australians, have shown interest in taking up the job. It had earlier wanted Anil Kumble, who was forced to quit over differences with skipper Virat Kohli, to take over the role but the legendary cricketer had recused himself. He is currently the head coach of the IPL franchise Punjab Kings.

