Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Tea

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka

244 (90.2)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

431/6 (115.0)

Sri Lanka trail by 99 runs, MIN. 36.0 Overs Left Today
Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 18, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 26 August, 2019

1ST INN

Bijapur Bulls *

40/2 (6.4)

Bijapur Bulls
v/s
Belagavi Panthers
Belagavi Panthers

Toss won by Belagavi Panthers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

Match 1: ROU VS RUS

upcoming
ROU ROU
RUS RUS

Antigua

29 Aug, 201912:30 IST

Match 2: LUX VS TUR

upcoming
LUX LUX
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201915:45 IST

Match 3: ROU VS AUT

upcoming
ROU ROU
AUT AUT

Antigua

29 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Rahul Dravid Asked to Depose Before Ethics Officer in Conflict Case

PTI |August 26, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
Rahul Dravid Asked to Depose Before Ethics Officer in Conflict Case

BCCI ethics officer DK Jain has asked cricketing great and NCA head Rahul Dravid to depose in Mumbai on September 26 over the conflict of interest allegations levelled against him.

Earlier this month, former Supreme Court judge Jain had asked Dravid to respond in writing after receiving a complaint from Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta.

According to Gupta's complaint, Dravid is allegedly conflicted as he is the NCA Director and also employed as vice-president of India Cements group, which owns IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

As per the BCCI constitution, no individual can hold one more than post at the same time.

Jain confirmed that Dravid has been given a hearing to explain his case on September 26. BCCI employee Mayank Parikh, who too faces of conflict of interest allegations, will also depose on the same day.

In his written reply, it has been learnt that Dravid has defended himself saying he has taken leave of absence from employers India Cements and he has nothing to do with IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. India Cements own the M S Dhoni captained franchise.

The notice sent to Dravid did not go down well with the likes of greats like Sourav Ganguly, who went to the extent of saying "god help Indian cricket". Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh too had backed Ganguly.

"New fashion in indian cricket .....conflict of interest ....Best way to remain in news ...god help indian cricket ......Dravid Gets Conflict of Interest Notice from BCCI Ethics Officer," Ganguly had tweeted.

That development led to an extensive meeting between the former players and Committee of Administrators running Indian cricket. The likes of former captain Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Ajit Agarkar, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel and Rohan Gavaskar attended the meeting in person while Ganguly joined in via skype.

After the meeting, it was decided that a white paper will be prepared on conflict of interest and Supreme Court will decide on the contentious issue.

"Till the time Supreme Court doesn't decide on the matter, the existing conflict of interest rule in the constitution stands," a BCCI official said.

bcciconflict of interestdk jainRahul Dravidsourav ganguly

Related stories

CoA Facing Issues Implementing Conflict Clause, Preparing 'White Paper': Edulji
Cricketnext Staff | August 20, 2019, 9:19 AM IST

CoA Facing Issues Implementing Conflict Clause, Preparing 'White Paper': Edulji

Rahul Dravid’s ‘Leave Without Pay’ Not Enough to Resolve Conflict: BCCI Ethics Officer
Devadyuti Das | August 8, 2019, 4:12 PM IST

Rahul Dravid’s ‘Leave Without Pay’ Not Enough to Resolve Conflict: BCCI Ethics Officer

COA Insist Rahul Dravid Clear of Any Conflict of Interest
Devadyuti Das | August 13, 2019, 6:38 PM IST

COA Insist Rahul Dravid Clear of Any Conflict of Interest

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

RUS v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v LUX
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

AUT v ROU
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...