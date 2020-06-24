Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ECS ST GALLEN, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 June, 2020

1ST INN

Cossonay CC *

94/8 (9.5)

Cossonay CC
v/s
Olten CC
Olten CC

Cossonay CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Rahul Dravid Beats Sachin Tendulkar To Be Voted India's Best Test Batsman in Online Poll

Former India batsman Rahul Dravid pipped Sachin Tendulkar to be voted India's greatest Test batsman in the last 50 years in a poll conducted by Wisden India.

Cricketnext Staff |June 24, 2020, 2:50 PM IST
Rahul Dravid Beats Sachin Tendulkar To Be Voted India's Best Test Batsman in Online Poll

Former India batsman Rahul Dravid pipped Sachin Tendulkar to be voted India's greatest Test batsman in the last 50 years in a poll conducted by Wisden India.

According to Wisden India, the poll, on Facebook, saw 11400 fans taking part in the final stand-off between the two legendary batsmen. Dravid got 52 percent of the total votes after he was trailing initially.

Dravid has played 164 Tests between 1996 and 2012, scoring 13288 runs at an average of 52.31. Tendulkar, meanwhile, has played 200 Tests between 1989 and 2013 scoring 15921 at 53.78. Tendulkar has 51 Test centuries while Dravid has 36.

Tendulkar's overall numbers are superior, but the former No. 3 seems to have earned a place in fans' hearts as a batsman for tough situations. Batting at No. 3, Dravid has often bailed India out of trouble after early wickets.

Dravid scored 7690 runs at 53.03 in 94 Tests away from home. As many as 5443 of those, at an average around 52, came in 64 Tests in Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and West Indies.

Tendulkar, meanwhile, scored 8705 runs away from home at an average of 54.74 in 106 Tests. It includes 29 Test tons. He averaged 49.79 in 56 Tests in Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and West Indies.

The poll saw 16 Indians facing off against each other. Tendulkar, Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli made it to the final four. While Dravid beat Gavaskar, Tendulkar beat Kohli to reach the final stage.

The poll saw Gavaskar beating current India captain Kohli for the third place.

Indiaindian cricketOff The FieldRahul Dravidsachin tendulkarsunil gavaskarvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more