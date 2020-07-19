Rahul Dravid Came to Have a Chat After Hitting me for Three Fours in an Over: Tino Best
Rahul Dravid will go down as one of the best batsman in the history of the game. But one aspect that many players remember about him is his willingness to talk to youngsters, be it from the opposition.
Rahul Dravid Came to Have a Chat After Hitting me for Three Fours in an Over: Tino Best
Rahul Dravid will go down as one of the best batsman in the history of the game. But one aspect that many players remember about him is his willingness to talk to youngsters, be it from the opposition.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings