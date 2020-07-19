Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Rahul Dravid Came to Have a Chat After Hitting me for Three Fours in an Over: Tino Best

Rahul Dravid will go down as one of the best batsman in the history of the game. But one aspect that many players remember about him is his willingness to talk to youngsters, be it from the opposition.

Cricketnext Staff |July 19, 2020, 10:21 AM IST
Former West Indies bowler Tino Best remembers the time when Dravid hit him for three fours and then had a chat with him after the match.

“The first time I played against India was in the Indian Oil Cup in 2005 and I bowled to Rahul Dravid and that was an experience, he hit me for three back to back fours. I remember after the game, we had a nice little discussion,” Best told SportsKeeda in an interview.

“He said, ‘Young man, I love your energy, keep charging in, just because you get hit for fours don’t stop.’ And I thought that was very humble and sweet of him. I’ve always had a lot of love for the Indian cricketers, Yuvraj gave me a bat once and I thought that was so cool of him,” the former fast bowler said.

He also revealed that why he always liked bowling against the Indians.

“From my experiences with the Indian cricketers, they were all really nice. Rahul Dravid and those guys were all nice and polite,” the former quick said. “They didn’t act like they had 1.5 billion people supporting them. Very humble people and that’s something I really admire. They never had any bad energy, bad vibe about them. They always show respect and love for the game.”

