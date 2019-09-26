Rahul Dravid Deposes Before Ethics Officer, CoA Defend Him With 'Raghuram Rajan Example'

Former India captain Rahul Dravid on Thursday deposed before BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain to explain the conflict of interest charge against him that has been down-played by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) citing the example of former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.
The complaint was filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association Life member Sanjeev Gupta stating that Dravid has taken a "Leave of Absence" and not resigned from his position at India Cements (owners of IPL franchise CSK) before taking up the role of National Cricket Academy's Director of Cricket.
It is learnt that the CoA has offered support to Dravid's cause with its head Vinod Rai, a former CAG, giving a note to the Ethics Officer, citing two examples where a person's leave of absence from an organisation is not seen in conflict with his current post of employment.
"The CoA chief had written a note before the deposition that they feel if Dravid has taken a Leave of Absence, then he is not in conflict. He cited examples of former RBI Governor Rajan, who took leave of absence from his teaching role at the University of Chicago," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"The CoA note also cites Arvind Panagariya's example. The former Vice-Chairman of the NITI Aayog was on lien from Columbia University. In both cases, the gentlemen in question held very sensitive government positions and were not taking any remuneration from their previous employers.
"The CoA feels that if David has declared and is not taking remuneration from India Cements, he is not in conflict," the official said.
However, despite the CoA note, it was Jain's prerogative to call Dravid for deposition. It is expected that Dravid will be asked to resign from his post in order to come clear.
The BCCI will not formally upload the Ethics Officer's directives as per new norms. Only the Ombudsman's decisions are up for public disclosure.
On the conflict of interest issue of former BCCI liaison officer Mayank Parekh, who allegedly runs six clubs in Mumbai Cricket Association, the Ethics Officer has given BCCI three weeks' time to reply before further hearing.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Rahul Dravid Deposes Before Ethics Officer, CoA Defend Him With 'Raghuram Rajan Example'
It is expected that Dravid will be asked to resign from his post in order to come clear.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 20, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
Dravid Eligible to Vote as Name Comes Back on Voter Rolls
Nandan Kamath | August 30, 2019, 4:17 PM IST
A Muddied Pitch – Indian Cricket's Conflict of Interest Problem
Cricketnext Staff | August 26, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
Rahul Dravid Asked to Depose Before Ethics Officer in Conflict Case
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020
SA v INDKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings