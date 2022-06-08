Rahul Dravid Reveals Why He Will Be Closely Watching Dinesh Karthik During T20Is vs South Africa

After debuting even before Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik made his comeback to the Indian men’s cricket team after a stellar showing in the recently concluded 2022 Indian Premier League.

The 37-year-old, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore, smashed 330 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 183.33, as the wicketkeeper-batter showcased his ability in the demanding finisher’s role.

Thanks to his good showing in IPL 15, the Dinesh Karthik made was named in Team India’s squad for the T20I series against South Africa, making a return for the ‘men in blue’ for the first the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia come October, Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid said that he and his coaching staff will be looking at Karthik’s performance with the bat.

“With Dinesh it is pretty obvious and very clear. He has made a comeback based on the skills that he has shown in a particular phase of the game. The phase of the game that Dinesh, at the back-end, has really been able to show skills over the last two or three years, he has been able to be a point of difference for whichever team that he has played,” Dravid said.

“I see that as no different (in Team India). That’s why he has been picked. He has been picked to bat in that kind of position, and see whether he can replicate that kind of performance for India as well.”

Dravid also clarified that it is unrealistic to think that senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who are sitting out from the series, will be available for each and every outing for India.

“We want to ensure that they are fit for big tournaments and we have to manage them before that to ensure that they are peaking at big games and tournaments. We understand that there are times when we will have to rest our big players and will be able to probably field our best side all the time. But from my perspective, this is also exciting for other youngsters to get opportunities to play. It helps us improve the depth of our side. There are some positives that come out of such situations,” Dravid said.

