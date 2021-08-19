'Rahul Dravid Hands Out a Chart Paper Which has All the Details About a Player’s Game'

Young fast bowler Chetan Sakariya made his international debut in the series against Sri Lanka recently, where he played two T20Is and an ODI. It was on the back of his brilliant debut IPL season, that he was picked for the Indian team. The RR recruit got a chance to play under coach Rahul Dravid, who was appointed at the helm, with Ravi Shastri busy with the England tour.

Sakariya revealed that Dravid hands out a chart paper to every player in the team where he mentions their strong points and areas where they can improve.

“Rahul sir hands out a chart paper which has all the details about a player’s game; what are their strong points, where they can improve. He gave one to me as well and asked me to focus on those parts. He believes that every player has their own strengths, and likewise my bowling style is entirely different to all the other players,” Sakariya told IndiaTV.

The 23-year-old went on to talk about what Dravid told him about his bowling in nets. “He noted during a practice session that the ball leaves from my hand with slow pace, but it skids rapidly off the surface which makes it difficult for the batsmen sometimes.”

He also mentioned how Dravid broke the news of his inclusion in the third ODI. “Rahul sir indicated a day before the game that I could make my debut. After the end of the second ODI, Rahul sir came to me while we were practicing and told me to be ready. I had an idea then that I may get a chance and I prepared myself accordingly, Finally, when we reached the ground for the final ODI, I found out that I would be playing. Rahul sir personally told me,” added Sakariya.

