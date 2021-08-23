Rahul Dravid Includes 'Corporate Classes' For New Coaches At NCA

Rahul Dravid’s role at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has been praised by everyone around. Now, he has revamped the coaching manual there, adding “corporate classes” for aspiring coaches to tackle off-the-field issues as well as selection pressures from the different quarters.

A batch of former first-class cricketers recently attended BCCI’s Level-2 coaching course and appeared for theory as well as practical examination.

This coaching module has been modified to make it more appealing for modern coaches. There were reports that a “corporate problem-solving class” occurred as a pleasant surprise to many. As part of the class, the attendees were asked to identify methods of troubleshooting when they attempt to deal with multiple off-the-field stakeholders.

“The course has been devised by former Mumbai seamer Kshemal (Waingankar), who is an MBA and has a corporate background. I have never attended a class like this but it was very unique and helped me broaden my horizon,” a distinguished first-class cricketer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The cricketer went on to add that the entire purpose of the course was to understand the difference between bargaining and negotiation. During the course, it was stressed that more than solving the problems, it was essential to look at various ways of troubleshooting and looking at solutions in a critical situation.

What really stands out in the situation is that even as the NCA head Rahul Dravid does not take the classes, but makes it a point to attend lectures taken by the likes of Sujith Somasundar, Apurv Desai, Rajib Datta and Waingankar.

A former first-class player said that Rahul Dravid had asked them not to go out looking to find faults in players, but instead focus on what the good qualities are in each player and how to hone those skills.

