Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Rahul Dravid is Cricket's Most Committed Student: VVS Laxman

Popularly known as "The Wall", Dravid retired from international cricket in 2012.

Cricketnext Staff |June 3, 2020, 10:44 AM IST
Rahul Dravid is Cricket's Most Committed Student: VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman has paid a rich tribute to teammate Rahul Dravid, saying the former India skipper was the ultimate team man who responded to every challenge that came his way with complete dedication.

"The game's most committed student, Rahul was the ultimate team man, responding to every challenge with complete dedication," Laxman said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"Despite being in a position to say ‘no', he not only kept wicket in white-ball cricket and opened the batting in Tests, but did so with utmost diligence," he added.

Dravid represented India in 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I in which he scored 13288, 10899 and 31 runs respectively. During his career, the right-handed batsman also served as the wicket-keeper in 73 ODIs between 1999-2004. As keeper, Dravid was able to affect 84 dismissals, including 71 catches and 13 stumpings.

Laxman and Dravid were part of the massive 376-run partnership during the memorable 2001 Kolkata Test against Australia that eventually dug India out of a pit and helped them register one of the most famous wins in the history of Test cricket.

With off-spinner Harbhajan Singh picking up a hat-trick and registering figures of 6/73, India won the contest by 171 runs at the Eden Gardens. That victory ended Australia's 16-match winning streak while this Test was only the third instance in history when a team had won a match after being enforced to follow-on.

Popularly known as "The Wall", Dravid retired from international cricket in 2012.

India CricketRahul Dravidvvs laxman

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more