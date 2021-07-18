Rahul Dravid Needs no Audition: Ajit Agarkar

With Rahul Dravid appointed as the head coach for the Sri Lanka tour that got underway from Sunday in Colombo, many are seeing it as an audition for the legendary India cricketer to succeed Ravi Shastri in a full-time capacity.

Shastri is currently with the Indian Test team which is in England awaiting the start of their five-Test series against the hosts in the first week of next month.

However, Ajit Agarkar reckons what Dravid has already achieved with the junior Indian teams and ‘A’ squads, he doesn’t need to audition for the full-time role.

“I think Rahul needs no audition," Agarkar said ahead of the start of the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday. “Ravi Shastri has not been doing anything wrong except that loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Under-19 team has benefited, other coaches at the NCA and state associations have also helped him."

Dravid famously guided India U-19 team to world title in 2018, a squad that saw captain Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill making a successful jump to the senior team later on.

Several players who are part of the Sri Lanka tour, have time and again praised Dravid and said they are eager to learn as much as they can from the legendary batter.

Another former India batter and coach of women’s cricket team WV Raman is all but certain of Dravid becoming the men’s team head coach.

“I won’t want to talk about the time frame but Dravid taking over as full-time head coach is likely to happen, maybe some time in future. I can’t be indulging in crystal ball glazing and say when it will happen but it will happen whenever Dravid is ready. In fact, there has been a lot of talk going around for the last four-five years. It’ll happen when he feels he’s ready to take the travel,” Raman said.

