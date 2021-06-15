Rahul Dravid Or His Father Whose Advice Will Shubman Gill Follow; Know What He Says

Rising star of Indian batting, Shubman Gill recently commented about the coaching style of his ex-coach, Rahul Dravid. Gill told that Dravid is different from other coaches and his methods of teaching are also different. In an interview, Shubman revealed that Dravid works on a batsman’s mentality rather than his technique.

Shubman Gill in an Interview on a YouTube channel said, “Rahul sir never asks a player to change his technique or way of playing, rather he tries to make the player mentally strong. He tells you to analyze the game and play well in difficult situations.”

“Rahul sir’s technique was so strong but he never asked any batsman to change their technique. He works on strengthening the mental state of the batsman,” Gill added.

Rahul Dravid, was also the coach of the Indian Under-19 cricket team, during the ICC under-19 world cup in 2018 and appreciated the batting talent of Shubman Gill.

A tricky question was asked to Shubman where he was given a hypothetical situation. The question was— whose advice you will follow if Dravid gives you a piece of advice and your father asks you not to follow it. To this Subman replied, “I will listen to myself in such a situation. I shall decide whether I should do it or not, because when your wicket falls, you are the one who is hurt the most.”

Shubman Gill is expected to open for India with Rohit Sharma in the World Test Championship finals in Southampton, which will start on June 18. He also scored an excellent half-century in the practice match.

