India vs England: Rahul Dravid Predicts a 2-1 Series Win for Visitors in Test Series

Speaking to BBC 5 Live Sport, Dravid predicted an India to replicate that success this time around, reflecting on the things India need to do in order to return victorious.
“One of the big things is how quickly you adapt to the conditions,” he said. “When we won here in 2007, it was a three-match Test series and we couldn’t afford to start badly, you had to hit the ground running hard. In a five-match series you have a little bit more time.”
The legendary batsman said the key for India would be to pick 20 wickets and further added that it is of utmost importance that bowlers remain fit and in form for at least four of the Test matches.
“I do think the Indian team has a good chance here but the key would be to take 20 wickets,” the former Indian captain said. “I have no doubt that we will score runs at some stage but the key is to keep our fast bowlers fit. We have got a good crop of young pacers but it’s five Test matches in six weeks.
“When we won here in 2007, the same bowling lineup played in all three matches and we were lucky that nobody got injured and that made a big difference. If we get our best bowling lineup on the park for at least four of the five games, we will give ourselves a good chance.”
Dravid, who debuted in 1996 at Lord’s along with Sourav Ganguly, enjoyed a lot of success in England over his career including the three hundreds he made on his last tour in 2011, when India were decimated 0-4 in the four-match series. Now in charge of the India A and U-19 sides, Dravid believes this Indian outfit can win the Test series with the firepower at their disposal.
“I have to say India, I will say India 2-1,” he predicted, when asked for a scoreline for the series.
First Published: August 1, 2018, 8:45 AM IST