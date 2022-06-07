'Ravi Shastri Did it, But Rahul Dravid Will Take it One Step Ahead' - Former India International Comments on Clarity of Role

KL Rahul is set to lead the Indian team for the T20 international series against South Africa that begins on the 9th of June.

As team India got its team practice session underway at the Arun Jaitley stadium ahead of the five-match series, a young Indian team will be raring to take on the visiting Proteas.

KL Rahul will be eager to mark his first T20 international as a captain with a victory after having failed to log in a win in the other formats he has had the opportunity to lead the Indian team.

Former India and Chennai Super Kings fan favourite Suresh Raina voiced his support of the decision to hand KL Rahul the captaincy, especially considering the mix of players selected in the squad for the upcoming home series.

“He has looked very calm and composed as a captain in recent times and the players selected need a leader like KL Rahul. There is Kuldeep (Yadav) and Chahal, both will play together.”, feels the 35-year-old.

Raina believes that naming KL Rahul as the skipper would aid in creating a balance and bring a sense of composure to the camp.

“There are new fast bowlers – Umran Malik, the way he has bowled, and then Arshdeep. Both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik, whose performance has been very good in the IPL, will also be there. So I feel his (Rahul’s) presence will bring calmness and the South African players are also good, so it will be a very good contest.”, said the left-hander.

While former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is of the opinion that the keeper would have already been instructed about the setup template and composition of the team as he believes that head coach Rahul Dravid prioritises clarity to be of utmost importance.

“It is extremely necessary and the clarity would have been given. I have been saying that since Rahul Dravid has come as a coach, I have played under his captaincy, his biggest thing is the clarity of role.”, said Pathan.

Pathan went on to mention that something similar to the effect was already existent in the team under previous coaches and captains but under the tutelage of the current coach and cricketing icon Dravid this pursuit for precision will be pushed furthermore.

“It is not that the earlier coaches have not done that, Ravi Shastri was there and Virat Kohli was captaining, but Dravid will take it one step ahead. I have full belief the communication would have happened and KL Rahul would have been told that if he is the captain, it means he is the next in line.”

KL Rahul comes into the tournament in fine fettle on the back of a high scoring Indian Premier League campaign in which he finished as the runner up to Jos Butler in the race for the orange cap.

India Squad:

KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

South Africa Squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen

