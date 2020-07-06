Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

1ST INN

Spanga United CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Spanga United CC
v/s
Alby Zalmi CC U23
Alby Zalmi CC U23

Spanga United CC elected to bat
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

2ND INN

Nacka CC

166/3 (10.0)

Nacka CC
v/s
Stockholm Tigers
Stockholm Tigers*

52/2 (6.0)

Stockholm Tigers need 115 runs in 24 balls at 28.75 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

'Rahul Dravid Refused Chance to be Team India Coach'

Rahul Dravid was offered the role of Team India head coach but he refused it to spend more time with family

July 6, 2020
'Rahul Dravid Refused Chance to be Team India Coach'

Rahul Dravid was offered the role of Team India head coach but he refused it to spend more time with family, Committee of Administrators Vinod Rai has revealed.

"Rahul was very upfront with us,” Rai told SportsKeeda. "He said, ‘look I have two boys growing up at home and I have been travelling with the Indian team all over the world and I am not able to give time and attention to them, I think I must stay at home also. And give time to my family.’ I think that was a very fair request and though he would have been uppermost in mind. So, he was very much in the zone of consideration.”

There was a tough period for the Indian cricketing fraternity in 2017 when Anil Kumble left the role following a fallout with captain Virat Kohli. Rai said the board approached Dravid, before heading to Ravi Shastri. Dravid was the coach of the Under-19 side and wished to continue in that role.

"Look, in terms of potential for coaching, Dravid, Shastri and Kumble are the best in the business," Rai said. "We definitely talked to Rahul. He was engaged with the Under-19 team and he was involved with them. He had developed a road map on how to develop a team. He was bringing out fantastic results. He wanted to continue because he felt that there were some unfinished tasks with that team and he wanted to do it."

Under Dravid, India were the runners-up of the Under-19 World Cup in 2016 in Bangladesh and champions in 2018, in New Zealand. Dravid then stepped aside from that position to become the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

"Dravid is a head coach at NCA. He was very kind and very gracious in accepting that and committing himself to the NCA," Rai said.

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
