Rahul Dravid was offered the role of Team India head coach but he refused it to spend more time with family, Committee of Administrators Vinod Rai has revealed.
"Rahul was very upfront with us,” Rai told SportsKeeda. "He said, ‘look I have two boys growing up at home and I have been travelling with the Indian team all over the world and I am not able to give time and attention to them, I think I must stay at home also. And give time to my family.’ I think that was a very fair request and though he would have been uppermost in mind. So, he was very much in the zone of consideration.”
There was a tough period for the Indian cricketing fraternity in 2017 when Anil Kumble left the role following a fallout with captain Virat Kohli. Rai said the board approached Dravid, before heading to Ravi Shastri. Dravid was the coach of the Under-19 side and wished to continue in that role.
"Look, in terms of potential for coaching, Dravid, Shastri and Kumble are the best in the business," Rai said. "We definitely talked to Rahul. He was engaged with the Under-19 team and he was involved with them. He had developed a road map on how to develop a team. He was bringing out fantastic results. He wanted to continue because he felt that there were some unfinished tasks with that team and he wanted to do it."
Under Dravid, India were the runners-up of the Under-19 World Cup in 2016 in Bangladesh and champions in 2018, in New Zealand. Dravid then stepped aside from that position to become the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.
"Dravid is a head coach at NCA. He was very kind and very gracious in accepting that and committing himself to the NCA," Rai said.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
'Rahul Dravid Refused Chance to be Team India Coach'
Rahul Dravid was offered the role of Team India head coach but he refused it to spend more time with family
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK vs ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings