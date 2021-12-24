Rahul Dravid Right Man to Handle The Troubled Ship of Indian Cricket, Says Mohammad Kaif

Former India player Mohammad Kaif has reacted for the first time on Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly saga. Writing a column for India.com, he said that Kohli’s press conference was explosive and Ganguly got sucked into it. It all started when Ganguly publicly said that he had personally requested Kohli not to resign from the position of T20 captaincy, but he chose not to listen. Meanwhile, when Kohli was asked about this thing, he denied it, creating a furore in Indian cricket.

“Lately, Indian cricket has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Indian captain Virat Kohli’s press conference before leaving for South Africa created a storm and Sourav Ganguly too got dragged into it," Kaif wrote in his column for India.com

“Thankfully for Indian cricket, they had a trouble-shooter in place. We know him by the name of Rahul Dravid, the new Head Coach of the Indian cricket team. Having played with and under Rahul bhai, I can safely tell you that if there was ever a man to handle the ship of the Indian team, it is him."

He, however, added that Rahul Dravid is the right man to handle the reins at the moment as team faces uncertain times. He said he had since Dravid when he was at Rajasthan Royals where team was hit by the match-fixing scandal.

“I say this with quiet confidence as Dravid himself has seen a lot of ups and downs in his times as a former India cricketer and captain. He was leading India when Greg Chappell was around as a coach. He was captain of Rajasthan Royals when the spot-fixing and match-fixing controversy happened in 2013," mentioned Kaif.

“As captain these phases tested him but he came out on top. His communication skills, patience, ability to handle egos and above all his selflessness worked in his favour."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here