Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ECS ST GALLEN, 2020 Bronze Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 26 June, 2020

2ND INN

Cossonay CC

104/3 (10.0)

Cossonay CC
v/s
Winterthur CC
Winterthur CC*

21/0 (1.2)

Winterthur CC need 84 runs in 52 balls at 9.69 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Rahul Dravid - Sourav Ganguly Partnership Important for Success of Indian Cricket: VVS Laxman

Having risen through the ranks together as players, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and NCA Head Rahul Dravid hold important administrative positions in Indian cricket

IANS |June 26, 2020, 5:27 PM IST
Rahul Dravid - Sourav Ganguly Partnership Important for Success of Indian Cricket: VVS Laxman

Having risen through the ranks together as players, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and NCA Head Rahul Dravid hold important administrative positions in Indian cricket at present and former teammate V.V.S. Laxman believes that their partnership will be crucial for Indian cricket's rise in the years to come.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Laxman spoke about the importance of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid partnership in the administration of Indian cricket.

"It is great! the partnership between BCCI President Ganguly and National Cricket Academy (NCA) Head Dravid. If the Indian team wants to be successful in every format, then this partnership is of utmost importance. I think everyone is important, the team captain, NCA Head and BCCI President."

Earlier, reminiscing their debut at Lord's in 1996, Ganguly had revealed how he was waiting at the iconic balcony hoping to see Dravid complete a century on debut just like he had. Ganguly played a superb knock of 131 for which he consumed 301 deliveries. The stylish knock was studded with 20 boundaries. Dravid, meanwhile, faced 267 deliveries during his knock which consisted of 6 boundaries.

"I was too engrossed in my performance to be honest. When he (Dravid) came into bat, I was already at 70 odd. I remember my 100 scoring shot which was a cover drive through point and he was at the non-striker's end. I finished the day at 131, I got out an hour after tea and he carried on," he added.

"He came back the next morning and got 95. I was standing at the Lord's balcony hoping that he would get a hundred. I have seen him play at the under 15s, then Ranji Trophy together. I had seen his debut at Eden Gardens and then seeing his debut at Lord's. So, I watched his career closely. It would have been great had we both got hundreds that day," Ganguly had said.

bccincaRahul Dravidsourav gangulyvvs laxman

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more