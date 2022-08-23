Rahul Dravid Tests Positive for Covid-19; Unlikely to Travel With Team for Asia Cup 2022: Reports

India head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 just days ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 and is unlikely to travel with the team to Dubai for the competition starting August 28.

Dravid had not travelled with the Indian ODI team for the Zimbabwe tour and VVS Laxman had taken over the coaching duties. India beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in the three-match ODI series.

Dravid, along with batting coach Vikram Rathour and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, had been given rest and all three were supposed to link up with India’s Asia Cup squad in Dubai.

India are to open their campaign on August 28 with the high-octane clash against Pakistan. The teams have started to assemble in the Dubai for the T20 event.

More to follow…

