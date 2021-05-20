Rahul Dravid to Coach Indian Team on Sri Lanka Tour: Report

Rahul, Dravid, former India skipper and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head, will coach India’s limited-over team during the Sri Lanka tour, a BCCI official in the know of things has confirmed, as reported by ANI.

“The Team India coaching staff will be in the UK and it is best that the young team is guided by Dravid as he has already worked with almost all of the India ‘A’ boys. The comfort the youngsters share with him will be an added advantage,” the official said as reported by the news agency.

The first choice team will be in England for the World Test Championship final and the subsequent Test series against England alongside coaching staff Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, and Vikram Rathour, and their absence Dravid was touted to oversees the Lanka trip with what is essentially an India A team.

Dravid appointed NCA head in 2019, been overseeing the development of Under-19 players and the India A players since 2015. The Sri Lanka tour comprises three ODIs and three T20Is and presents a huge opportunity for the youngsters, and some players making a comeback, to seal their place in the Indian squad.

The name of Paras Mhambrey has also been floating around. While no official announcement has been made, it is predicted that Shikhar Dhawan, who happens to be the senior-most player in white-ball cricket, and not going to England, could be appointed skipper for the side.

Though what is confirmed is that all the matches will be played in Colombo at the R Premadasa Stadium. “We plan to host the entire series at one venue,” Sri Lanka Cricket’s Administrative Committee chairman Arjuna de Silva told Sportstar. “As of now, it has been decided that the Premadasa Stadium will host the fixtures. Obviously, it depends on how the situation is around that time.”

The Three ODIs with be played on July 13, 16, 19, and the T20Is are expected to be played from July 22-27.

