Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

12 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

15 Mar, 202014:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202014:00 IST

Rahul Dravid to Depose In Front of BCCI Ethics Officer Over Conflict of Interest Matter

The allegations of conflict of interest were first laid down by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life-member Sanjeev Gupta.

Cricketnext Staff |September 25, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
Rahul Dravid to Depose In Front of BCCI Ethics Officer Over Conflict of Interest Matter

Following allegations of conflict of interest, former India captain Rahul Dravid is set to depose before the BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain on Thursday, 26 September to put his point forth.

The alleged conflict arises from Dravid being the current director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, while also being a Vice President in the India Cements group – the company that owns IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

Dravid was previously coach of the India A and India U-19 teams, and his current role as Director of the NCA involves overseeing the development of these two teams, among other responsibilities. The allegations of conflict of interest were first laid down by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life-member Sanjeev Gupta.

However, Dravid has already responded to the allegations, saying that he has taken a leave of absence from India Cements, and is not involved with them in any way, shape or form at the current moment.

Dravid is not the only individual to depose in front of Jain, as Mayank Parikh, a member of the BCCI operations team is also associated with clubs which have voting rights in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

bcciConflict of IniterestRahul Dravid

Related stories

Dravid Eligible to Vote as Name Comes Back on Voter Rolls
Cricketnext Staff | September 20, 2019, 11:23 AM IST

Dravid Eligible to Vote as Name Comes Back on Voter Rolls

Dravid & Other BCCI Top Officials Attend Ethics and Good Governance Lecture
Cricketnext Staff | August 13, 2019, 4:57 PM IST

Dravid & Other BCCI Top Officials Attend Ethics and Good Governance Lecture

MS Dhoni Plays First Golf Tournament as Honorary Member of American Club
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 3:44 PM IST

MS Dhoni Plays First Golf Tournament as Honorary Member of American Club

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more