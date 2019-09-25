Following allegations of conflict of interest, former India captain Rahul Dravid is set to depose before the BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain on Thursday, 26 September to put his point forth.
The alleged conflict arises from Dravid being the current director of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, while also being a Vice President in the India Cements group – the company that owns IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.
Dravid was previously coach of the India A and India U-19 teams, and his current role as Director of the NCA involves overseeing the development of these two teams, among other responsibilities. The allegations of conflict of interest were first laid down by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life-member Sanjeev Gupta.
However, Dravid has already responded to the allegations, saying that he has taken a leave of absence from India Cements, and is not involved with them in any way, shape or form at the current moment.
Dravid is not the only individual to depose in front of Jain, as Mayank Parikh, a member of the BCCI operations team is also associated with clubs which have voting rights in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Rahul Dravid to Depose In Front of BCCI Ethics Officer Over Conflict of Interest Matter
The allegations of conflict of interest were first laid down by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life-member Sanjeev Gupta.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 20, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
Dravid Eligible to Vote as Name Comes Back on Voter Rolls
Cricketnext Staff | August 13, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
Dravid & Other BCCI Top Officials Attend Ethics and Good Governance Lecture
Cricketnext Staff | September 24, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
MS Dhoni Plays First Golf Tournament as Honorary Member of American Club
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020
SA v INDDharamsala
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020
SA v INDLucknow
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020
SA v INDKolkata All Fixtures
Team Rankings