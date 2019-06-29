starts in
Match 36:AFG VS PAK

live
AFG AFG
PAK PAK

Leeds

29 June, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Lord's

29 June, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

PTI |June 29, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
Dravid to Take Charge As NCA's Head of Cricket From July 1

New Delhi: Former India captain and junior coach Rahul Dravid will move to a bigger cricketing role on Monday (July 1) when he takes charge of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore on a two-year contract.

As NCA's Head of Cricket, Dravid will groom the next generation of cricketers and chart out a roadmap for junior cricket. He will also monitor the upcoming women cricketers besides appointing the coaching staff at NCA and the zonal cricket academies. The batting great will also spearhead NCA's rehab programme for the injured cricketers.

The new role means that he won't be able to travel with India A and U-19 teams as he used to. Former India pacer Paras Mhambrey and Abhay Sharma remain part of the junior team support staff.

"He will travel with India A and U-19 teams but not for the entirety of the tour. It is a much bigger responsibility and it will require him to spend more time at NCA than with the junior teams," a BCCI official told PTI after the Committee of Administrators (CoA) meeting in New Delhi on Saturday (June 29).

"Mhambrey and Sharma will continue to be with A and U-19 team for now. Though we are looking to bolster the coaching staff," he added.

Another matter discussed in the meeting concerned conflict of interest vis-a-vis current and former cricketers in the wake of the order passed by BCCI ethics officer and former Supreme Court judge DK Jain, on VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly.

Keeping the soul of the Lodha reforms in mind one person one post - Jain had ruled that ex-India batsman Laxman will have to chose one role out of the three he is involved in currently.

He is a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), from which he has offered to step down, mentor of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and a commentator.

It also affects Ganguly, who too is commentating in the ICC World Cup besides being a CAC member, Bengal cricket boss and advisor of IPL side Delhi Capitals.

Based on Jain's order, even current players like Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel and Robin Uthappa could be barred from commentating. All three are involved as World Cup experts on various platforms.

It is for the BCCI to enforce Jain's order but the board is not in a hurry to rush to a decision.

"We will examine the order. We will also take the opinion of our legal team. At this moment, is is tough to say when we will decided on the matter," the official added.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
