Rahul Dravid to Take Over as Team India Coach After T20 World Cup This Year?

Former India all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi feels that Rahul Dravid is in line to take over as the head coach of Team India, after Ravi Shastri. The latter’s contract expires after the T20 World Cup this year. Under Shastri, India achieved some major wins and defeated Australia Down Under twice. They also managed to reach the final of the WTC.

Also, Dravid has been named as the coach for the Indian team touring Sri Lanka. Sodhi believes that is an indication from the board of things to come. “First of all, we have to acknowledge that Ravi Shastri has done a great job as coach. And yes, his contract is coming to an end. But let’s think about it… a temporary arrangement and that too Rahul Dravid?

“I think it’s virtually impossible. If he is going to Sri Lanka as the head coach, somewhere it’s a clear indication that he is in line. If there’s anyone that can replace Ravi Shastri as coach, that person in Rahul Dravid,” Reetinder Sodhi told India News Sports.

Dravid has great credentials as a coach and has been at the helm of affairs with the India ‘A’ team and the U-19 team. “I’m sure he must have been asked about it. Had he wanted to remain director of cricket or NCA head, he could have easily said no. He is a family man; he could have stayed in Bengaluru. But he has taken the responsibility.

“He is going and wants the team to do well. I feel that if there is a replacement, Dravid is very much in line. Such a legendary player can never be a temporary option,” the 40-year-old former cricketer stated.

