Rahul Dravid Wants BCCI to Carefully Pick Domestic Tournaments in Times of Covid-19

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid is of the opinion that the real effect of Covid-19 on Indian cricket will be felt in October, when the domestic season starts.

August 1, 2020
Rahul Dravid Wants BCCI to Carefully Pick Domestic Tournaments in Times of Covid-19

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid is of the opinion that the real effect of Covid-19 on Indian cricket will be felt in October, when the domestic season starts.

“We’ve been lucky so far that the pandemic started in March towards the end of BCCI’s domestic season, but come October, things might start getting stressful,” Dravid said in a webinar hosted by Deccan Herald.

ALSO READ | Kapil Dev's Advice Helped Rahul Dravid Explore Coaching Options After Retirement

“A few international tournaments have been cancelled and repositioned, and people can always find time and place for that, but once October comes around, that’s when I think it’ll start hitting us more. The next domestic season, for a lot of our young domestic players – juniors, Under-16s, Under-19s and women cricketers – start in October.

“If we aren’t able to get back to a level of normalcy from then – it could take longer – we’ll see the real impact on our domestic cricket and grassroots cricket. This year is probably more important for someone in his final year of Under-19s, than say for someone who is 23-24,” he said.

ALSO READ | When Dravid Asked Tendulkar & Ganguly to Skip 2007 T20 World Cup: Lalchand Rajput

As as the tournaments cannot take place in the year, Dravid has suggested that the BCCI should prioritise tournaments that it wishes to conduct.

He had also mentioned that that the bio-secure bubble plan that the England Cricket Board is carrying out might not be possible in many countries. Currently England are hosting Ireland and will soon play a Test series against Pakistan.

