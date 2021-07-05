Rahul Dravid Watches Over as Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar Play Video Games

Ace opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is all set to don the captain’s hat for the first time when he will lead the side against Sri Lanka. India will square off against Sri Lanka in three One Day Internationals followed by three T20 Internationals.

With the Sri Lanka tour around the corner, the stand-in captain is quite active on social media. Time and again Dhawan has posted pictures from quarantine with other Indian players. On July 4, Sunday, Dhawan took to his official Instagram handle to share a glimpse of fun time with the Indian contingent.

The left-hander posted two photos where he is enjoying his time with his teammates before heading for an important team meaning with head coach Rahul Dravid and other members of team management. The first picture features the likes of Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy posing for the camera while sitting at the dining table.

Meanwhile, it the second picture shared by Dhawan that grabbed the most headlines. In the snap, the skipper and his deputy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, are playing video games along with Anukul Roy and Prithvi Shaw. Dravid also made an appearance in the picture as he is closely watching the game by standing in the background.

Dhawan posted the picture with the caption, “Downtime with the boys followed by a team meeting ahead of the big series.”

The upcoming Sri Lanka series will be crucial for Dhawan. The batsman will be hoping to score a plethora of runs while opening the innings especially in the shortest format of the game to confirm a spot for himself at the top-order during the T20 World Cup.

