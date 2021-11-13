Rahul Dravid Will Probably do as Good or Even Better Job Than me: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri’s tenure as India head coach ended with the 2021 T20 World Cup as the team failed to qualify for the semifinals after two heartbreaking defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage. Batting great Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team and his first assignment will be against New Zealand in the home series.

Shastri enjoyed great success during his tenure as the head coach in the bilateral series of all three formats both home and away. However, India failed to win any ICC trophy despite performing exceedingly well on bilateral tours.

Shastri feels that Dravid doesn’t need any advice from him as he has too much experience in the coaching department with his past experiences with India A team, Under-19 team and as the NCA chief.

“A man of his stature, he has been very hands-on and done a lot of coaching with the India A team and the NCA. For him, it’s an automatic switch. Just the right guy to replace me. I wish him all the luck and I don’t think he needs any advice, he is far too experienced for that. He has a mind of his own and will get the job done. He has inherited a great cricket team," Shastri said on India Today.

Shastri and Dravid have a contrasting style of approaching the game however the former coach thinks that the basics of coaching are still the same. Shastri claims that Dravid can do even a better job than him.

“The basics are still the same. The team is the same. He will probably do as good or even better job than me," he said.

The former cricketer also talked about the highs of Indian cricket during his tenure as head coach and called back-to-back series win against Australia Down Under unimaginable.

“The highs, it has to be Australia, just cannot take that away. Back to back wins in Australia after almost 70 years is something that was unimaginable. Makes it extremely special. And of course, leading the series in England," he said.

