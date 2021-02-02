Rahul Dravid's Advise to Ajinkya Rahane Helped Latter Score Runs in Australia

Former captain Rahul Dravid advised Ajinkya Rahane not bat a lot in the nets and put pressure on himself while leading the Indian team in Australia. "Rahul bhai actually called me before the series, when we were leaving to Australia from Dubai. He said, 'Don't take any stress, I know you are leading the team after the first Test. Don't worry about anything, just be strong mentally. Don't bat a lot in the nets', (which is) unlike Rahul bhai," Ajinkya Rahane told commentator Harsha Bhogle in an interaction.

Former captain Rahul Dravid advised Ajinkya Rahane not bat a lot in the nets and put pressure on himself while leading the Indian team in Australia. "Rahul bhai actually called me before the series, when we were leaving to Australia from Dubai. He said, 'Don't take any stress, I know you are leading the team after the first Test. Don't worry about anything, just be strong mentally. Don't bat a lot in the nets', (which is) unlike Rahul bhai," Ajinkya Rahane told commentator Harsha Bhogle in an interaction.

ALSO READ - India vs England 2021: Virat Kohli's Astronomical Numbers At Home Coincide With India's Domination

"Rahul bhai loves batting, and he was like 'that's the mistake I did'. He said, 'don't bat a lot in the nets, your preparation is really good, you're batting so well. So, don't take any pressure. Just think about how you are going to lead the team, how you are going to give confidence to the players. Don't worry about the result, it will take care of itself'. That conversation really made it easy -- Rahul bhai telling me to not bat a lot in the nets. It was really good," he said.

Rahane was captain of the Indian team for the second, third, and fourth Tests of the Australia tour.

India fought out a remarkable draw in the third Test and won the second and fourth to win the series 2-1 despite captain Virat Kohli going back home after the first Test and a procession of injuries ruling out senior players like Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja over the course of the series.

Meanwhile, Stuart Broad heaped praises on Team India for defeating Australia at The Gabba without the leadership of skipper Kohli. The England pace spearhead reckoned that because of their performance in the last series, India will be riding high on confidence heading into the forthcoming series.

ALSO READ - Anil Kumble's Gameplan from 2017 That Helped Cheteshwar Pujara Tackle Nathan Lyon

Having breached the Australian fortress, Broad stated that India would not be an easy place to tour. He admitted a lot of England players supported India in the decisive Test match on Australian soil. The cricket fraternity of England has moved on from ‘being admirers to their enemy,’ added Broad. Broad further said that the character, togetherness, willingness and spirit shown by Indian team was phenomenal. He mentioned that any side across the globe would be proud of what India managed to achieve despite being depleted by injuries. However, Broad said that England cannot build India up in their minds as they are not impregnable.