Rahul Dravid's Demand for Equal Pay for India U19 Support Staff Met

The BCCI has agreed to Dravid’s demand for equality in the cash awards that were announced for the U-19 team after they won the ICC U-19 World Cup in New Zealand in February by beating Australia in the final.
Dravid was given Rs 50 lakh, while the support staff got Rs 20 lakh and the players got Rs 30 lakh each and this irked the former India captain as he made clear his reservation against the discrimination in the awards.
The BCCI took note and in a revised list, the coaching staff including Dravid have been afforded Rs 25 lakh each as per reports. Among the beneficiaries is also the family of Rajesh Savant who passed away while working with the U-19 team.
“From the time the award was announced, Dravid wasn’t happy with him getting much more than others. He informed the Board that he felt that every member had played an equal role in the team winning the World Cup. It surprised many in the BCCI that he was ready to take a cut in his own earning,” a Board member told Indian Express.
On the team’s return from the World Cup, Dravid had addressed a press conference in Mumbai where he said the success was a result of the hard work put in by the team behind the scenes. The batting legend had pointed the disparity in awards saying, “It’s a bit embarrassing at times because I tend to get a lot of attention and focus, but it is really about the support staff and the quality of people that we’ve had. I don’t want to mention names but everyone in the support staff has put in a great effort. We do the best for the kids.”
In a meeting with the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, it is learnt that ‘The Wall’ refused to change his stance on equal rewards for all of the support staff. He also put forth the idea that, those who weren’t on the tour to New Zealand for the World Cup should also be rewarded, especially if they had been with the team earlier.
Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, fielding coach Abhay Sharma, physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar, trainer Anand Date, masseur Mangesh Gaikwad, and video analyst Devraj Raut will now all receive Rs 25 lakhs. The likes of WV Raman (Coach during England Tour), logistics managers Manuj Sharma and Sumeet Malahapurkar along with trainer Amogh Pandit have also been included to the list of beneficiaries.
First Published: February 25, 2018, 1:57 PM IST