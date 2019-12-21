Rahul Dravid's Son Samit Scores Double-Ton in U-14 State Match

New Delhi: Former India captain and batting great Rahul Dravid's son, Samit, cracked a double century in an Under-14 state-level match this week.
Samit, 14, scored 201 for Vice-President's XI against Dharwad Zone in an Under-14 inter-zonal tournament here.
His 256-ball innings was laced with 22 fours. The match ended in a draw as Samit added to his first innings tally by scoring an unbeaten 94 in the second essay. He also took three wickets.
A right-handed batsman, Samit had scored 150 for Mally Aditi International School in a KSCA Under-14 tournament match in 2018. In 2016,
he made headlines scoring 125 runs for Bangalore United Cricket Club (BUCC) against Frank against Frank Anthony Public School in the Tiger Cup cricket tournament.
