Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Rahul Dravid's Wicket is the Most Memorable Delivery for Me: Sohail Tanvir

Even though India won the game, Tanvir has happy memories of playing against the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly.

Cricketnext Staff |June 19, 2020, 2:16 PM IST
Rahul Dravid's Wicket is the Most Memorable Delivery for Me: Sohail Tanvir

Pakistan fast bowler Sohail Tanvir’s wrong footed action was among the first things that caught the eye of the cricket fraternity. Tanvir played white ball cricket before progressing to Test cricket in 2007, and one of his fondest memories is that of going through the defenses of the normally gritty Rahul Dravid.

Recalling that Test in Delhi, Tanvir, who replaced the injured Umar Gul, said he had bowled the ball of his life to go through the defenses of Dravid.

“Initially I wasn’t a part of the squad. I was part of the ODIs. Umar Gul got injured accidentally. The way I got Dravid out on my debut, I still remember it was ‘ball of my life,’” said Tanvir in a YouTube show called ‘Cric Cast’.

Tanvir said, he drew inspiration from how Wasim Akram had once dismissed Dravid similarly.

“I remember Wasim Akram had once dismissed Dravid - with the same length, the same line, the same delivery. The ball swung from left stump and clipped off the off-stump. It was my dream delivery,” Tanvir said.

Dravid was dismissed for 38 in the first innings. Tanvir also cleaned up Sourav Ganguly (8) and Harbhajan Singh (1) in that innings.

He had picked up three wickets for 83 runs in the first innings and went wicketless in the second. India had gone on to win the match 6 wickets.

Even though India won the game, Tanvir has happy memories of playing against the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly.

“Bowling against the greats like Dravid, Sachin, Laxman, and Ganguly especially in India was remarkable. These are the guys that have made thousands of runs in Test cricket. They have so many achievements. Especially if you talk about Rahul Dravid, he was called the wall. Breaking through his defense was very hard, being a youngster, and especially it being a surprise call since I wasn’t prepared for the Test side at the time.

“My self-belief and confidence has helped me throughout my career. I bowled well in the first Test. I took three back-to-back wickets. I got Ganguly, Dravid and Harbhajan Singh out. I got our side back into that Test.”

Tanvir, however, did not play Test cricket after that series. He played just two Tests for Pakistan.

“Unfortunately my Test career ended there. That was very unfortunate. Even when I think about it today, I think I could have played a lot more Tests for Pakistan. People call me a T20 specialist and white-ball cricketer but nobody knows about my strengths. They don’t know what I am capable of with the red-ball. If you look at my stats or ask people I have played against, you can get an idea. Unfortunately, I couldn’t get many chances.”

India vs PakistanRahul Dravidsohail tanvirtest cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more