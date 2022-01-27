'Rahul Has Played Enough Cricket To Understand There Will be Ups and Downs'-Sachin Tendulkar

Back in 2011, India sealed the World Cup for the first time in 28 years. Cut to 2022, and India are yet to win an ICC trophy in nine years with the last being ICC Champions Trophy that came back in 2013 June. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar who was part of that squad said he would love to see one more trophy to the cabinet.

“In the month of April this year, we’ll complete 11 years of World Cup win. That’s a long wait. Everyone including me would love to see that trophy in BCCI’s cabinet. This is one trophy that all the cricketers play for. It doesn’t get any bigger than that… be it a shorter or longer format. World Cup is something special and that’s what I feel," Tendulkar said on ‘Backstage with Boria’.

The last six months were quite tumultuous for Indian cricket which saw Virat Kohli losing captaincy in all three formats. This period might also be considered the lowest of the last decade with India surrendering the initiative in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The year also began on a sour note as India went on to lose ODI as well as Test series in South Africa. Now, with a new coach and a new captain, India would look to scale new heights, ignoring what transpired in last six months or so. When asked about the new duo, Sachin exuded confidence. “Rohit & Rahul is a fantastic pair. I know that guys would give their best shot and prepare to the best of their ability. You have so many people backing you. It’s all about having that support at the right time. Of course, everyone has played enough cricket. Rahul has played enough cricket to understand there are gonna be ups and downs along the way. Not to lose hope is the only thing. Keep trying and we will keep moving forward," he further said.

