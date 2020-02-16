Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ENG IN SA, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 16 February, 2020

1ST INN

South Africa *

0/0 (0.0)

South Africa
v/s
England
England

Toss won by South Africa (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: SA VS ENG

live
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

16 Feb, 202018:00 IST

1st T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

20 Feb, 202017:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

2nd T20I: MAL VS HK

upcoming
MAL MAL
HK HK

Kuala Lumpur KAO

21 Feb, 202017:00 IST

Rahul Johri's Resignation Yet to be Accepted by BCCI

BCCI's first chief executive officer Rahul Johri, who tendered his resignation, might have to wait a little more before he is relieved of the job by the Board.

PTI |February 16, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
Rahul Johri's Resignation Yet to be Accepted by BCCI

BCCI's first chief executive officer Rahul Johri, who had tendered his resignation a while ago, might have to wait a little more before he is relieved of the job by the Board.

BCCI sources said on Sunday that Johri, appointed in 2016 to the then newly-formed position, had made up his mind to step down after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) exited the scene in October last year, paving the way for the Sourav Ganguly-led team to take charge.

Board president Ganguly said they were yet to receive his resignation letter.

"We will see after we receive it," he said.

Earlier, a source told PTI, "Johri's resignation will be accepted but it might take some time. He is trying to negotiate."

Since assuming the office of CEO, Johri has been working on multiple fronts, playing a key role in selling the IPL broadcast rights to Star India for a whopping Rs. 16,348 crore.

He was appointed when Shashank Manohar was BCCI president and Anurag Thakur was its secretary.

Before his tenure at the BCCI, Johri served as executive vice-president and general manager South Asia for Discovery Networks Asia Pacific.

bcciRahul Johrisourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 20 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington BR

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 21 Feb, 2020

HK v MAL
Kuala Lumpur KAO All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more