Rahul, Maxwell & Zazai Make Solid Progress in T20I Rankings

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 28, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
Glenn Maxwell plays a shot against India. (Twitter)

India's KL Rahul, Australia's Glenn Maxwell and Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai have made fruitful progress in ICC T20I batting rankings following some solid performances in their respective series.

Former top-ranked T20I batsman, Maxwell gained two slots to reach the third position after scores of 56 and 113* that helped Australia defeat India 2-0. The 30-year-old is now only one of the three batsmen with three or more centuries in the shortest format of the game.

Talking about centuries, left-handed opener Zazai's breathtaking 162* against Ireland has pushed him to a career-best seventh spot. Zazai, who was previously ranked 38th, ended the series with 204 runs.

Meanwhile, making his return to international cricket, Rahul managed scores of 50 and 47 that helped him to climb four spots and take the No. 6 position among batsmen.

With scores of 37 and 40, D'Arcy Short too gained eight slots to reach the eighth position.

Despite losing the series, India (122) have managed to retain the second spot in the table. Meanwhile, Australia have leapfrogged South Africa and England to reach third place in the list led by Pakistan (135).
Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019Glenn MaxwellHazratullah ZazaiIndia vs Australia 2019kl rahul
First Published: February 28, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
