Rahul Named in India A Squad For Four-Day Game Against England Lions

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 30, 2019, 5:03 PM IST
(Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: KL Rahul will get more opportunities to find his lost batting touch as the senior selection committee picked him in India A squad for the first four-day game against England Lions, which will get underway at Wayanad from February 7.

Rahul, along with Hardik Pandya, had been suspended for four ODIs by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for inappropriate comments on the TV show ‘Koffee with Karan’. While Pandya was selected into the senior team for the remainder of the India-NZ ODI series, Rahul was picked for India A squad for the ‘one-day’ games.

The Karnataka opener joined the India A for the third of the one-dayers and has scored 13 and 42 in the last two outings. However, his recent form in Test matches has been woeful, with 94 runs in his last 5 Tests at an average of just 13.42.

The selectors rewarded Ranji Trophy performers like Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran, Gujarat’s Priyank Panchal, Jalaj Saxena from Kerala and Maharashtra’s Ankit Bawne with a berth in India A squad. Bawne will be leading the side.

Opener Panchal was the top-scorer for Gujarat this season with 898 runs in 9 games while Bengal top-order batsman Easwaran scored 861 runs in just six matches at an average of 95.66

All-rounder Saxena has once against impressed for Ranji semi-finalist Kerala this season with 551 runs and 28 wickets in nine games.

Squad: Ankit Bawne (C), KL Rahul, AR Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, K.S. Bharat (WK), Jalaj Saxena, S Nadeem, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan and Varun Aaron
abhimanyu easwaranEngland lionsindia aindia a vs england lionsJalaj Saxenakl rahulpriyank panchal
First Published: January 30, 2019, 4:35 PM IST

