'Rahul Sir, Everyone Tell me to Play in Same Way I've Been': Rahul Tripathi After Playing 44-run Cameo Against NZ

Rahul Tripathi on Wednesday once showcased what he is capable of. During the third and final T20I against New Zealand, he walked out to bat after an early dismissal of Ishan Kishan and then stitched an 80-run stand for the 2nd wicket with opener Shubman Gill. When batting on 44, Rahul looked to get his maiden T20I fifty with a biggie but he ended up holing it out to Lockie Ferguson. He hit Kiwi spinners in back-to-back overs to keep the momentum going. However, his entertaining knock came to an end when he pulled a half-tracker by Sodhi.

Rahul’s 44-run knock was laced with three sixes and four boundaries. After the game ended in India’s favour, he bewailed that he could have added more runs to the tally.

“I would have been happier had I got some more runs. Rahul (Dravid) sir and everyone has been telling me to play in the same way I have been, and look to take advantage in the first six overs. It’s a terrific atmosphere in the stadium, playing in front of such a crowd. And even happier that we have won the series,” he added.

In Wednesday’s game, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi gave India some momentum after Ishan Kishan’s dismissal and they did it with perfection by hitting multiple boundaries. While Gill played traditional shots to fetch fours, Tripathi brought adventurous shots to get boundaries and six to take India to 57/1 at the end of the Power-play.

In reply, Indian bowlers set the tone for the Powerplay, as New Zealand were left struggling at 21/5 after 4.2 overs. The visitors never managed to recover from the horrendous start, as they succumbed to a 168-run defeat.

