Rahul Tewatia Gets Engaged, Shares Pictures With Fiancee

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia got engaged on February 3 and shared pictures of the ceremony a day later on social media. The 27-year-old had shot the fame with during IPL 2020 clobbering West Indies international and Kings XI Punjab's Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over to take his team to an unlikely victory. On Thursday, Tweatia, who played for Haryana in the domestic circuit shared photos with his fiancee and cricketers including Suresh Raina congratulated the cricketer.

Here's hoe Raina reacted:

Among others who congratulated Tewatia were Delhi's Nitin Rana, Punjab's Mandeep Singh teammate Harshal Patel and Himanshu Rana, Unmukt Chand, Rajasthan's Mahipal Lomror to name a few.

