Rahul Tewatia Marks India Selection with Superb Fifty at Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

Haryana cricketer Rahul Tewatia has celebrated his national call up with a sublime 73-run-knock in just 39 balls. This knock came against Chandigarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Late yesterday he was picked up in the 15-man India squad for the five match T20 series against England.Tewatia rose to prominence when he slammed five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell at the IPL to win a splendid game for Rajasthan Royals.

Consistent performances for Haryana in domestic cricket and a brilliant Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has seen all-rounder Rahul Tewatia break into the national team, as the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the T20I series against England on Saturday. Tewatia rose to prominence with his performances in the 2020 edition of the IPL, but the spin-bowling all-rounder believes it is the challenge he faced while playing for Haryana that has made him a better cricketer.

"Imagine fighting it out for a place in the team which has legends like Amit Mishra bhai. Then you had Jayant Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal has also represented the state team whenever he has not been busy playing for India. The level of competition for spinners in the Haryana team is one of the toughest I would say. Finding a place and performing for Haryana not only gave me confidence but also helped me back my skills," he told ANI.