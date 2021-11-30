Rahul Tewatia Marries fiancee Ridhi Pannu; Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan Attend

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Rahul Tewatia has tied the knot with his fiancée Ridhi Pannu on Monday. The couple got engaged in February, earlier this year. Several fellow cricketers like Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan among others attended the IPL star’s big day. The 28-year-old shared photos of his wedding on social media. One of the photos show the newlyweds posing with spin ace Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma.

See it here:

Soon after the pictures of the wedding ceremony were shared online, congratulatory messages poured in for the couple.

Tewatia, who hails from Haryana, is an ambidextrous all-rounder — the spinner bowls with his right hand and is an explosive left-handed batter. He made his first-class cricket debut in the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy season. In his most recent match for his home state, Tewatia’s 46 off 25 blitzkrieg played a crucial role in Haryana’s six-wicket victory over Andhra Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The southpaw had earlier burst onto the scene in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season, where he delivered several brilliant performances in the tournament. However, his staggering 53 (off 31 balls) against Punjab Kings stands above all. He smashed five sixes in an over, helping his side pull-off the highest run chase in the IPL history.

The left-handed batsman totalled 255 IPL runs that year and also scalped 10 wickets which eventually led to his maiden call-up to the Indian team. Tewatia was selected for the T20I series against England earlier this year, but he didn’t get to make his debut in the series.

Meanwhile, the cricketer blew hot and cold in the 2021 edition of the IPL, where he couldn’t do much either with the bat or the ball. He scored 155 runs from 14 matches and took eight wickets in those games.

