Rahul Tripathi Gets Maiden India Call Up; Twitter Say 'It's Your Time to Shine'

Some deserving names were finally rewarded as they got a call up to the Indian side for the upcoming Ireland Tour where they will play a couple of T20Is before taking their journey forward to England. Among them was Rahul Tripathi who had a stupendous IPL where he scored more than 400 runs. It was expected that he would get a call for South Africa series, but failed to make the cut.

Besides him, Sanju Samson also makes the cut. The Kerala cricketer remains a hit on social media where his fans gun for his selection. Despite leading RR to final this season, Samson was overlooked for home series against South Africa. Despite his ODI debut in 2015, Samson has played a hand few of games in blue jersey. Meanwhile Twitter erupted as soon as the squad was made public.

“I am very happy that the selectors and everybody believed in me and whatever hardwork I have put in, I have got the rewards. And hopefully, if I get an opportunity to play, I will try and give my best,” Tripathi told PTI after his call-up.

So good to see Rahul Tripathi’s name in the Indian squad…well deserved… #CricketTwitter — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) June 15, 2022

So happy to see Rahul Tripathi’s name in the Indian team. Congratulations buddy. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 15, 2022

It’s your time for shine

Happy for Rahul Tripathi pic.twitter.com/dyC6PitaGy — RUTU ERA (@KrishKu01248755) June 15, 2022

Finally BCCI believed that Rahul Tripathi can win Matches.

Best of luck Rahul

Genuinely Happy for you. pic.twitter.com/RNOfruEA4E — . (@badman_aa) June 15, 2022

Rahul Tripathi has got his maiden India call up for the Ireland series

Deserved it totally! pic.twitter.com/PKCQPZaG1N — Utsav (@utsav__45) June 15, 2022

You deserved it @tripathirahul52

Good Luck and please do well pic.twitter.com/FAChPwFGll — Shahid (@Irfy_Pathan56) June 15, 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in the Ireland T20 series squad. pic.twitter.com/VOeuBFWLyT — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) June 15, 2022



All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named skipper of India for the upcoming two T20Is against Ireland while Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will be his deputy. The squad also sees the inclusion of Rahul Tripathi for the first time while Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson also return to India’s middle order. India are set to play two T20Is in Ireland after which they will travel to the neighboring England where they will play three T20Is. The series will not see KL Rahul who has already been ruled out from the lone Test match to be played in Edgbaston.

