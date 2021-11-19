RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s Senior One Day Trophy match, November 18, 09:00 AM IST

RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy match between Railways Women and Bengal Women: In the second semi-final match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Railways Women will fight against Bengal Women. The fixture will be played on November 18, Thursday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 9:00 am IST.

Bengal Women made a place in the semi-final by defeating Delhi Women in a nail-biting affair in the quarter-final by just one wicket. Bengal chased down a total of 186 runs in 49.1 overs to continue their fine run in the competition. The team will rely more on their bowling to proceed further in the league.

Railways Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 on Thursday. The team has all the required resources to cause an upset for Bengal. Railways boast of having a strong batting unit on paper. Players like Vanitha V R and Dhara Gujjar are expected to lead the attack for the team.

Ahead of the match between Railways Women and Bengal Women; here is everything you need to know:

RAI-W vs BEN-W Match Details

Railways Women will play against Bengal Women at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 09:00 AM IST on November 18, Thursday.

RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sukanya Parida

Vice-Captain- Vanitha V R

Suggested Playing XI for RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nuzhat Parween, P Paul

Batters: Meghna Singh, Vanitha V R, Dhara Gujjar

All-rounders: Sneh Rana, Rumeli Dhar

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Sukanya Parida, Ekta Bisht, Gouher Sultana

RAI-W vs BEN-W Probable XIs:

Railways Women: Renuka K Singh, Mithali (C), Punam Raut, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari, Swagatika Rath, Sneh Rana, D Hemalatha, S Meghana, Meghna Singh, Nuzhat Parween (W)

Bengal Women: Vanitha V R, Dhara Gujjar, Rumeli Dhar (c), Mita Paul, P Paul, Gouher Sultana, Sukanya Parida, Sushmita Ganguly, P Bala, Mamata, Saika Ishaque

